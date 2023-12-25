28,626 candidates file nomination papers for 1,085 seats

17,744 male and 802 female candidates contesting for 593 seats of four provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A total of 28,626 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 1,058 seats of national and four provincial assemblies for the upcoming election 2024.

Around 7,713 candidates filed papers for 26 seats of National Assembly and 609 candidates filed papers for 70 seats of women and minorities.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), around 7,242 male and 471 female candidates appeared against 266 general seats of the National Assembly.

Similarly, 17,744 male and 802 female candidates are contesting for 593 seats of four provincial assemblies.

Around 8,592 men and 437 women candidates submitted their nomination papers for 297 general seats of Punjab Assembly.

Around 4,060 men and 205 women appeared for 130 general seats of Sindh Assembly.

In the same manners, 3,349 male and 115 female candidates submitted nomination papers for 115 general seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly while 1,743 male and 45 female candidates submitted papers for 51 seats of Balochistan Assembly.

