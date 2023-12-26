ECP 'suspends' scrutiny of PTI candidates for reserved seats

An ECP spokesman said that the decision was taken after the PTI was deprived of bat as symbol

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 12:14:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended scrutiny of candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on reserved seats “till the decision of a case against intra-party elections case.”

An ECP spokesman announced this and said that the decision was taken after the PTI was deprived of bat as election symbol.

He said that the PTI has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the ECP decision to deprive it of its election symbol.

The process of scrutiny would be held after the PHC and other courts' decision, he added.

Meanwhile, the women candidates of the PTI staged a protest outside the provincial office Election Commission office.

Later, they withdrew after the returning officers marked their nomination papers.