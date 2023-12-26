CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Misaq Center

Pakistan Pakistan CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Misaq Center

Chief Minister highlighted the Misaq Center's significance in fostering inter-faith harmony.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 04:56:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the "Misaq Center," a dedicated facility for minorities in Kahna.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the Misaq Center's significance in fostering inter-faith harmony, resolving religious and social issues, and serving as a religious dialogue centre.

The center would also raise awareness about religious festivals and offer a service center for the protection and well-being of minorities, he added.

In Lahore, services were being extended through Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Misaq Centre Kahna and Mozang Centre.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the service counters at the Misaq Center and Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the facilities provided to minorities.

Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar outlined the aims and objectives of the Misaq Center, emphasizing its role in resolving the problems faced by the minority community.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the team's efforts for establishing the center and acknowledged the support from various leaders including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Archbishop Sebastian Francis and others.

