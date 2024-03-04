Zardari, Achakzai vie for March 9 presidential contest

Updated On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 14:53:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The presidential election in Pakistan is scheduled for March 9 when Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), will vie for the prestigious office.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for a joint session of Parliament on March 9. The National Assembly secretary has issued a notification of the joint session.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates vying for the role of president was held on Monday. The final list of eligible candidates will be released on March 5 (Tuesday).

Asif Ali Zardari's nomination papers have been approved after scrutiny, making him eligible to contest for the coveted presidential seat. However, Mahmood Khan Achakzai's nomination papers have not been approved yet, as reservations have been raised against them.

Asif Ali Zardari has also called Khalid Maqbool Siddique, president of Muttahid Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), for the support in presidential election. However, the MQM-P will decide about the matter after consultations.

The voting for the presidential position will be conducted simultaneously in the Senate, National Assembly, and four provincial assemblies. The voting will take place from 10am to 4pm on March 9.

