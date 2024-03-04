President's election: Nomination papers of Asif Zardari approved

Pakistan Pakistan President's election: Nomination papers of Asif Zardari approved

The CEC, who is the Returning Officer of the presidential elections, approved the papers

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 11:43:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari, who is the joint candidate of the government coalition for the office of president, were approved on Monday.

The nomination papers of former president and People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zardari were submitted in the Islamabad High Court on Sunday and approved after scrutiny.

The Chief Election Commissioner, who is the Returning Officer of the presidential elections, approved the papers.

Later, PPP leader Farooq H. Naik told the media that no objection was raised on the nomination papers of Asif Zardari.

He said that Asif Zardari would be elected president for the second time as the coalition candidate has full support of the partners.

MAHMOOD KHAN ACHAKZAI

Meanwhile, the CEC who scrutinised nomination papers of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai reserved his verdict as presidential candidate Asghar Ali Mubarak objected to his papers.

Also read: Joint session of parliament summoned for presidential election on March 9



Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the joint sitting of parliament for the presidential election on March 9.