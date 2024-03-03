Joint session of parliament summoned for presidential election on March 9

Pakistan Pakistan Joint session of parliament summoned for presidential election on March 9

ECP had fixed March 9 for polling to elect the new president

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 23:53:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the joint sitting of parliament for the presidential election on March 9.

The joint sitting of parliament would be held on March 9 (Saturday) at 10 a.m and members of both the houses have been informed by the assembly secretariat.

The NA Speaker called the joint sitting of National Assembly and Senate in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rules, 1988.

Earlier, the ECP had fixed March 9 for polling to elect the new president, which will be held simultaneously at the Parliament House, Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.

Also Read: Nomination papers filed to get Shehbaz, Zardari into top offices for second terms

The ruling alliance has fielded former president Asif Ali Zardari for the coveted office.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chief of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, is the candidate of opposition.

Read More: SIC nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai for coveted presidential office

The nomination papers of Asif Zardari were filed at the two high courts in Islamabad and Karachi by PPP leader Farooq H. Naek and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, respectively.

Meanwhile, Latif Khosa, Omer Ayub and others submitted Achakzai’s nomination papers at the Islamabad High Court.