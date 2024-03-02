Election 2024 Party Position

ANP throws weight behind Zardari for presidential election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced its support for PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 9, Dunya News has reported.

This announcement was made during a meeting between former president Asif Zardari and Aimal Wali Khan, the president of ANP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, who led a delegation to meet the former.

Details reveal that during the meeting, Zardari and Aimal Wali exchanged views on the current political situation.

Zardari expressed gratitude to the ANP leadership for their support in the presidential election.

