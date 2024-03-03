Election 2024 Party Position

Murad Ali Shah claims Asif Zardari would secure presidential seat

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, has confidently stated that Asif Ali Zardari would secure the coveted seat of the president of Pakistan.

During press conferences, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader declared that PPP's candidates, Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abroo, will contest the two vacant Senate seats, expressing confidence in PPP's success.

He emphasized that the Sindh government has implemented amendments to enhance the effectiveness of the local government system. The CM affirmed that city mayors are efficiently working throughout the province and will make necessary adjustments to ensure effective local governance.

Furthermore, CM Sindh insisted that their government would not need support or alliance from any party for the local government in the province, highlighting PPP's majority representation in the Sindh Assembly.

Addressing the absence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) representation in the Sindh Assembly, he dismissed the need for an alliance with PML-N. Regarding the alliance between MQM-P and PML-N, he clarified that it was intended for the local government system in Punjab. 

 

