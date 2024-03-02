Gandapur sworn in as KP chief minister

Sat, 02 Mar 2024 16:50:25 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Ali Amin Gandapur, the newly elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has taken the oath of office, Dunya News has reported.

The newly elected CM was sworn in at the KP Assembly by Governor Ghulam Ali.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the MPAs, senior officials and workers of the PTI as well as senator Azam Swati and Babar Awan.

Gandapur secured 90 votes to become the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.