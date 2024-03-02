Threat to regional peace as Indian terrorist arrested on Afghan soil

Pakistan Pakistan Threat to regional peace as Indian terrorist arrested on Afghan soil

Hailing from India’s Kerala state, Islam entered Afghanistan via Tajikistan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 14:16:19 PKT

KABUL (Dunya News) - India is a threat to regional peace as another Indian terrorist was arrested in Afghanistan.

According to details, an Indian terrorist, named Sanaul Islam, was arrested in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Feb 29.

Hailing from India’s Kerala state, Islam entered Afghanistan via Tajikistan. The Afghan intelligence agency arrested the Indian terrorist for having links with ISIS.

During the interrogation, he also confessed that he worked for ISIS. The terrorist reached Afghanistan on the orders of Indian officials as he confessed during the investigation.

Also Read: Evidence proves India 'supports terrorism' in Balochistan” - Global Times

An Indian woman was arrested in 2016 for working with ISIS.

Similarly, 10 Indian women were also arrested in November 2019 from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province for working with the banned ISIS.

The extremism of India is a threat to the regional peace and therefore, international community must take action against India.