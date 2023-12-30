Nomination papers of key leaders accepted

These include Nawaz, Shehbaz, Sirajul Haq, Sanjrani, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Salman Akram Raja

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of prominent political leaders, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, have been accepted, it is learned.

Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-130 constituency.

In Kasur’s NA-132 constituency, the nomination papers of 26 candidates, including Shehbaz Sharif, have been accepted.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's nomination papers have been accepted from Faisalabad's NA-100 constituency.

Hamza Shehbaz's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-118 constituency.

PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-117 constituency.

Khawaja Saad Rafique's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore’s NA-122 constituency.

PTI candidates Salman Akram Raja and Shafqat Mahmood's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-128 constituency.

PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-125 constituency.

IPP leader Aon Chaudhry and PML-N leader Rana Mubashir Iqbal's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-124 constituency.

IPP leader Abdul Aleem Khan and PML-N’s Ata Tarar's nomination papers have been accepted from Lahore's NA-117 constituency.

PML-N's Bilal Azhar Kiyani's nomination papers have been accepted from Jhelum's NA-60 constituency.

Javed Hashmi and Amir Dogar's nomination papers have been accepted from Multan's NA-149 constituency.

PML-N leader Ehsan Afzal's nomination papers have been accepted from Faisalabad's PP-112 constituency.

Raja Riaz and Rana Ehsan Afzal's nomination papers have been accepted from Faisalabad's NA-104 constituency.

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan and PML's Sohaib Ahmed's nomination papers have been accepted from Bhera's PP-71 constituency.

IPP chief Jahangir Tareen's nomination papers have been accepted from NA-149 and NA-155 constituencies, as well as PP-227 constituency.

IPP leader Firdous Ashiq Awan's nomination papers have been accepted from Sialkot’s NA-70 constituency and PP-44 constituency.

Aon Chaudhry's nomination papers have been accepted from Faisalabad’s PP-105 constituency.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, and Mehboob Sultan's nomination papers have been accepted from Jhang's NA-109 constituency.

Abid Sher Ali, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Malik Umar Farooq, and Adil Rafi Cheema's nomination papers have been accepted from Faisalabad's NA-102 constituency.

All 22 candidates, including Wazir Ali Afzal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Ahmed Afzal Sahi, have had their nomination papers accepted from PP-98 constituency.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's nomination papers have been accepted from NA-260 constituency, and PB-32 Chaghai constituency.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Abdul Qadir Gillani, Syed Javed Ali Shah, and Rana Shahid's nomination papers have been accepted.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq's nomination papers have been accepted from Lower Dir's NA-6 constituency.

In Karachi's PS-107 constituency, the nomination papers of 34 candidates, including Nadir Gabool, Khalil Haut, Maulana Noorul Haq, and Muhammad Yusuf, have been accepted.

For PS-106 constituency, 36 candidates had filed their nomination papers.

From Kemari district’s NA-243 constituency, the nomination papers of 24 candidates have been accepted.

Yasar Siddiqui's nomination papers have been accepted from Karachi’s PS-93 and PS-108 constituencies.

MQM's Naeem Nagori's nomination papers have been accepted from Karachi’s PS-108 constituency.