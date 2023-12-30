Nomination papers of leading figures including PTI chief rejected

Updated On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 18:31:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nomination papers of the former PTI Chairman were rejected from Lahore's NA 122 and Mianwali's NA-89 constituencies on Saturday.

The decision by the returning officer came after objections were raised by Muslim League-N leader Mian Naseer, stating that the proposer and supporter of the PTI founder were not from NA 122.

Additionally, objections were made about the founder's disqualification in the Toshakhana case, leading to the rejection of nomination papers for 11 candidates in NA 122.

The scrutiny period for candidates appearing in the 2024 general elections has concluded, resulting in the rejection of the nomination papers of the PTI candidates.

Papers of PTI candidates Zulfi Bukhari and Azam Swati were also rejected.

Three former assembly members, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zainuddin Qureshi, faced rejection in NA-214 due to non-appearance in various cases.

Similarly, PTI leader Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dreshak saw his nomination papers rejected from PP 294.

Papers of former federal minister Ali Muhammad Khan from NA 23, PTI's Zulfi Bukhari from NA 50 Attock, and Azam Swati from NA 15 Mansehra were also rejected. Zulfi Bukhari claimed his papers were rejected based on a forged signature and alleged the kidnapping of six individuals involved in his nomination process.

On the other side, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Jahangir Jadoon stressed the decision's merit, asserting that candidates contesting elections must be present in the country. Azam Swati's lawyer Sohail Swati stated that Swati's papers were rejected due to fake signatures, and they plan to approach the Election Tribunal against the decision.

Meanwhile, an objection was raised against former federal minister Hammad Azhar's nomination papers from NA-129 Lahore. It was filed by Rana Irfan Advocate.

Earlier objections were also made against Hammad Azhar's papers from PP-171 Punjab.

Additionally, Usman Dar's mother Rehana Dar and Umar Dar's wife Aruba Dar faced rejection in NA-71, with objections related to social security dues and non-disclosure of assets.