President Alvi wants NOC for Shaukat Khanum Hospital to hold fundraiser

A day earlier, the NOC was withdrawn by the administration of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi demanded the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to hold the fundraiser event in Islamabad.

A day earlier, the NOC was withdrawn by the administration of the federal capital and Alvi said that the move would affect the construction of charity hospital.

“Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is a world recognized, state of the art facility that has been providing cutting edge top of the line treatment for poor cancer patients since its inception,” Alvi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Having been personally involved in preventing & treating oral cancer all my life and Mrs Samin Alvi in spreading awareness for early diagnosis of breast cancer to save lives, we all are very aware of the costly cancer burden of Pakistan,” he added.

President was of the view that the move may lead to the potential deaths of thousands who still go untreated.

“Pakistan is seriously lacking in curative health care. All private philanthropy especially this outstanding one of SKMH must be encouraged. Cancelling of the fund-raising NOC must be reversed,” the President said.