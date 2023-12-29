PTI challenges ECP's decision to withhold list of reserved seats for women

Fri, 29 Dec 2023 18:17:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the Election Commission's decision to withhold the list of reserved seats for women in the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, the PTI seeks a court order for the release of the women's reserved seats list, citing a prior suspension of this decision by the Peshawar High Court.

The PTI lawyer requested a hearing from the Lahore High Court on Friday.

Recently, the Election Commission released a list of 8 parties with their candidates' priority lists, excluding the PTI from the scrutiny of candidates for women's reserved seats.