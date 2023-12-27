Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

Live Reporting

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan conducted successful flight test of missile Fatah-II, equipped with state-of-the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from all the services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

