Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred

No need to keep 17 federal ministries that consume Rs300 billion annually: Bilawal

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 18:05:25 PKT

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed challenges and solutions the country faces, highlighting the need to confront historical issues such as inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

Speaking at a Cadet College ceremony, he highlighted the college's role in fulfilling the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for women. He said the new generation is the future of the country.

Bilawal discussed key problems, including the economic crisis and climate change, asserting that addressing these challenges requires a shift in the development map and the use of modern technology.

More to read: Bilawal advises Nawaz against aspiring to two-thirds majority



Emphasising the importance of agriculture, he outlined plans to boost the prosperity of farmers and stimulate economic competitiveness.

The PPP chairman also proposed reforms, such as providing pensions for workers and consolidating ministries in Islamabad to optimise resources. He said that there was no need to keep 17 ministries that consume Rs 300 billion annually. He promised to slash them altogether.

Urging a departure from divisive politics of hatred, he called for support to change the fate of the country through the People's Party. He also begged support for his party in the upcoming elections.