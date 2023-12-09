Bilawal advises Nawaz against aspiring to two-thirds majority

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal advises Nawaz against aspiring to two-thirds majority

PPP chief challenges PML-N supremo to come through elections, not ‘selection'

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:48:23 PKT

TIMERGARA (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday came down hard on Mian Nawaz Sharif, claiming that the three-time prime minister was asking for a two-thirds majority from the establishment.

While addressing a PPP workers' convention in Timergara city of Lower Dir, Bilawal affirmed that Mian Sahib was asking for a two-thirds majority from the establishment, but the latter had expressed their inability in this regard.

He said “the prime minister of Raiwind” desired his ‘selection’ for the fourth time”.

Bilawal challenged Nawaz Sharif, asking the former premier to come into power through elections, not ‘selection’.

Bilawal noted that the PML-N supremo had started a confrontation with the same elements who had arranged a two-thirds majority for him, and added that he was foreseeing Mian Sahib confronting them once more.

He also questioned, "What difference will it make if a person who has failed thrice before, becomes prime minister for the fourth time."

The PPP leader, who has advocated a paradigm shift in Pakistani politics, pointed out if Nawaz Sharif got an opportunity to be the prime minister for a fourth time, he would engage in the same old traditional politics.

The former foreign minister accused Nawaz Sharif of making false promises with the general populace, emphasising that during his tenures, revenge politics was on the rise.

Bilawal asserted that his party’s struggle was not against the PML-N, but the rising inflation, poverty and unemployment. He maintained that the PPP had always demanded elections, and opposed ‘selection’.

“I challenge Mian Sahib to come through elections, not selection,” reiterated Bilawal.

Bilawal averred that the PPP would, after coming into power, fulfil party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan of food, shelter and clothing.