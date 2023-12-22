Nayyar Bukhari anticipates political stability in Pakistan post-February 8
Nayyar Bukhari anticipates political stability in Pakistan post-February 8
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari anticipated political stability in Pakistan post-February 8, highlighting the significance of equal opportunities for all parties in the upcoming elections.
Addressing the media at the DRO office, the party's secretary general highlighted the PPP's participation across provinces and urged the Election Commission to ensure fairness and transparency.
Bukhari insisted on a level playing field for all registered parties, portraying the Election Commission's decision as a message to the caretaker government to permit every Pakistani citizen to contest the elections.