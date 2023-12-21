Bilawal announces PPP's central office-bearers

Senior leader Taj Haider appointed party’s central secretary general

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the central office-bearers of the party.

According to a notification issued by the PPP, senior leader Taj Haider has been appointed party’s central secretary general. This position had been vacated by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

PPP’s five additional secretaries generals include former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Badar, Sabir Baloch, Humayun Khan and Mehmood Hayat Tochi

Jameel Soomro, the political secretary to the PPP chairman, has formally issued notifications regarding the appointments.