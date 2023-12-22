4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

Tremors were also felt in several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Southwestern Kashmir at the depth of 11 kilometres.

