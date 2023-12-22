Elections 2024: Date for submission of nomination papers expires today

Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 04:41:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The date for submission of nomination papers by the candidates for general elections 2024 will expire today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

The candidates can submit nomination papers for national and four provincial assemblies to concerned District Returning Officer and Returning Officer till evening [Friday].

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the initial list of candidates would be published on Dec 23 (Saturday) followed by the scrutiny of their nomination papers from Dec 24 to 30.

The deadline for filing appeals against the decisions made by returning officers (ROs) on accepting or rejecting nomination papers is Jan 3, while the appellate tribunals are scheduled to announce their verdicts by Jan 10.

Meanwhile, the revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12.

It was also stated in the ECP notification that the election programme shall also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National and provincial assemblies.

The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on Jan 13 with the final lists to be shared on the next day as Feb 8 has been fixed for the countrywide polls both at national and provincial levels.

