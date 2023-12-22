Caretaker govt has no favourites: Solangi

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker govt has no favourites: Solangi

Solangi reiterated government’s commitment to hold the elections on February 8, 2024.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 04:39:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said that there was no candidate or party which was being favoured by the caretaker government during its constitutional tenure.

All registered political parties should be given a level playing field, said the minister while speaking in a television talk show.

He said equal coverage was being given to all registered political parties on Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and Associated Press of Pakistan. He reiterated government’s commitment to hold the elections on February 8, 2024.

The minister said the government had no intention to use force against the protestors camped outside the Islamabad Press Club for the past 23 days.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had formed a three-member committee on this matter, he said, adding the committee included him and other two ministers Fawad Hassan Fawad and Jamal Shah.

Solangi said the committee held negotiations with the protesters and immediately ordered the release of women and children. Several male protesters had also been released, he added.

The protesters had longstanding demands, the minister said while expressing the resolve to address their issues.

