FM offers condolences on demise of Amir of Kuwait

Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 04:36:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani Thursday visited Kuwaiti embassy here to offer condolences on the sad demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Jilani lauded the visionary leadership of the late Amir and admired him as a well-wisher of Pakistan who made a sterling contributions for the development of Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations.

The foreign minister, in a social media post on X, said that Pakistan stands with the Royal Family of Kuwait in this hour of grief. May Allah grant high place in Jannah to late His Highness Nawaf.

