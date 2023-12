Child Protection and Welfare Bureau chairperson Sara Ahmad joins IPP

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 20:32:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau chairperson Sara Ahmad joins Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) after meeting the patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen.

IPP's Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry, Numan Langrial and others were present on the occasion.