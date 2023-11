Three PTI leaders join IPP

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 20:31:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two former MNAs and a MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Sardar Zulfiqar Dulla, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, and Colonel (r) Muhammad Anwar took decision after meeting IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen in Lahore.

A formal press conference is expected in the coming days. Tareen welcomed the decision, marking a noteworthy development in the evolving political landscape.