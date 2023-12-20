Parvez Elahi to contest elections on six seats

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would contest on six constituencies during the upcoming elections.

This was announced by PTI president’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan while talking to media after meeting his cling in the Adiala jail on Wednesday.

Sardar Abdul Razzaq endorsed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's nomination papers for his candidacy in a total of six constituencies, comprising three national and three provincial seats.

Parvez Elahi is set to take part in elections from Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Talagang. These constituencies include NA-59, NA-64, and NA-69, as well as from PP-23, PP-32, and PP-34.