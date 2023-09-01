LHC orders release of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LHC orders release of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Orders LEAs not to arrest PTI president in any other case

01 September,2023 12:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court on Friday ordered release of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The court further ordered the law enforcement agencies (LAEs) not to arrest the PTI president in any other case.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amjad Rafique had warned that if PTI leader Elahi was not presented before the court, the NAB director general will have to face the consequences.

Today (Friday) NAB team presented Elahi in court. On this occasion, strict security arrangements were made. As the hearing started, the high court ordered release of Parvez Elahi barring LEAs not to arrest him in any other cases.

The court issued these orders while hearing PTI leader Elahi’s petition. During the hearing, Justice Amjad Rafiq said the accountability court had been told that the intra-court appeal had been rejected. The NAB prosecutor said it was not in his knowledge.

Justice Rafiq said there would be a complete inquiry and ordered immediate release of Elahi. Earlier, at the beginning of the hearing, the court inquired that where was Elahi. The NAB prosecutor said they had written a letter to the Punjab government for provision of security on Parvez Elahi's appearance in court.

Justice Rafiq said this meant NAB did not want to presented Elahi in court. The NAB lawyer said they were ready to present Elahi but there were serious security threats to the life of PTI leader and Punjab government was not cooperating with NAB on security matters.

The lawyer of the Punjab government presented the letter related to security matters in the court. The Punjab government counsel told the court that Punjab police was currently engaged in an operation in Katcha area and bullet-proof armoured vehicles were engaged in operation against outlaws.

Justice Rafiq said whatever was happening in the country, it was a possibility that the judge could also be made an accused.

The court said Elahi had been produced in the trial court several times. The court further ordered the LEAs to produce Elahi in court within an hour. “If Elahi is not produced in court in one hour, arrest warrants of DG NAB will be issued,” the court warned.

