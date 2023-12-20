May 9 GHQ attack: Police seek issuance of arrest warrants for 63 accused

Accused include Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Zulfi Bukhari, Usman Dar

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 19:40:56 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Police have reportedly initiated the process of acquiring arrest warrants for 63 accused persons nominated in the May-9 GHQ attack case.

According to details, the request for the issuance of arrest warrants was submitted with an anti-terrorism court by the investigation officer.

It may be mentioned here that the 63 accused nominated in the case include six former MNAs and seven MPAs.

The investigator requested for the issuance of arrest warrants for 63 accused persons, including Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Zulfi Bukhari, Usman Dar, Zain Qureshi, Ajmal Sabir Raja, Usman Saeed Basra, Ashraf Khan Sohna and Sikandar Zeb.

Police contended that the statements against the accused were now part of the police record and the accused persons were intentionally in hiding.

The GHQ attack case had been registered in the RA Bazaar Police Station, under 21 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and two sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.