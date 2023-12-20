Elections 2024: ECP issues order for ensuring level-playing field for all parties

Elections 2024: ECP issues order for ensuring level-playing field for all parties

Wed, 20 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued instructions for ensuring a level-playing field for all political groups in the upcoming general elections, a day after the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) voiced concerns over the transparency, integrity and fairness of the elections under incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP urged the caretakers to issue orders to the chief secretaries, deputy commissioners and district police officers for ensuring the implementation of the instructions regarding a level-playing field for all political parties.

The ECP ordered that the deputy commissioners should remain unbiased in line with the law and constitution.

Following ECP’s instructions, Punjab’s caretaker government directed the deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure level-playing field for all political groups. In this respect, the Punjab Local Governments Department has issued a communique to the deputy commissioners and DPOs throughout the province.

The ECP had written a letter to the caretaker prime minister’s principal secretary and the four provincial chief secretaries after a certain political party had expressed apprehensions to the Commission over unavailability of a level-playing field.