PHC asks Swabi DC to withdraw Asad Qaiser’s detention orders

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday directed the Swabi deputy commissioner to withdraw his orders issued under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance for detaining PTI leader Asad Qaiser.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim directed provincial advocate general Aamir Javed to convey its orders and warning to the DC.

The court instructed the deputy commissioner to withdraw the order of three MPOs, ensuring Asad Qaiser's release from Mardan jail upon submission of Rs100,000 bond.

The court was assured that specified conditions would be met during the election campaign.