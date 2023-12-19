PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 04:36:36 PKT

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold weather is expected in northern areas during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -6°C temperature.

