Pakistan Pakistan PM visits Kuwait; offers condolences on demise of Amir Nawaf

PM said Kuwait had lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous state.

Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 04:35:01 PKT

KUWAIT CITY (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir His Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his meeting with the new Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Prime Minister offered sincerest and heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, the leadership, Government and the people of Pakistan. He said Pakistani nation stood united with Kuwaiti brothers in this time of sorrow and grief.

The State of Kuwait had lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous state. He will be remembered as well-wisher and friend of Pakistan. He made great contributions in advancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly states.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed gratitude to the leadership, Government and the people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Kuwait in this time of grief. He expressed full support for Pakistan-Kuwait relations and affirmed his commitment to further augment this relationship.

