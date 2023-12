Long March arson case, former PTI chief, Asad Umar exonerated

Pakistan Pakistan Long March arson case, former PTI chief, Asad Umar exonerated

Long March arson case, former PTI chief, Asad Umar exonerated

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 22:53:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In the Long March arson case of May 25, 2022, former PTI chief and party dissident Asad Umar were exonerated by the District and Sessions Court.

Judge Naveed Khan heard the case in Islamabad, announcing the acquittal of both. The case, initially registered at Koral police station, has been adjourned until February 24.