Balochistan election commissioner meets chief secretary

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan held a meeting with Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and discussed with him in detail security arrangements and matters concerning the upcoming election.

The chief secretary assured the election commissioner full support for the peaceful conduct of the general election.

The election commissioner said the commission was fully prepared to conduct free, fair and impartial election.

He told the chief secretary to ensure all the basic facilities at the polling stations and repair those that were in the flood-hit areas.



