Punjab election commissioner, IGP discuss security measures for Feb 8 polls

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab election commissioner, IGP discuss security measures for Feb 8 polls

Punjab election commissioner, IGP discuss security measures for Feb 8 polls

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 18:06:07 PKT

LAHORE (News Desk) – Punjab election commissioner Saeed Gul held a meeting with IG Punjab Usman Anwar at the Central Police Officer on Sunday.

Joint election commissioner Sain Bakhsh Chanhar, director elections Abdul Hameed, AIG Operation Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and others were also present on the occasion.

Security measures for the general election on Feb 8, 2024 were came under the discussion during the meeting.

The AIG briefed the election commissioner about the security arrangements.

The Punjab IG assured the election commissioner of foolproof security for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

Anwar informed more than 51,000 sensitive polling stations had been divided into three categories and over 150,000 police personnel would perform the election duty.

“Security of the ECP offices will also be increased and anti-national elements would not be allowed to sabotage the peaceful process of election,” said the Punjab IG.

The IGP said he had directed all the RPOs and DPOs and concerned officers to make coordination with ECP officers.



