US only engages with leadership elected by Pakistani people, says spox Miller

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – The United States has stated that it does not play any role in selecting the political leaders in Pakistan.

In a press briefing the other day, States Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified that “the US does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan.”

Miller's response was prompted by a query about the US government's stance on not endorsing corrupt and criminal leaders globally.

He affirmed that the US only engaged with the leadership elected by the Pakistani people.

The spox expressed the commitment to engage with the Pakistan government on various issues, saying, "We will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan on all these issues."

The State Department's statement coincides with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's maiden official visit to the US since assuming office in November last year.

During his visit, the army chief is set to meet with senior military and government officials.

This follows the two-day stay of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Pakistan.

The US has consistently asserted its non-interference in Pakistan's internal political affairs and its impartiality towards political parties.

In September, Miller clarified that the US did not take a position on Pakistan's general election outcomes and did not endorse any specific political party. Highlighting the importance of free and fair elections globally, Miller stated the US supported diplomatic resolutions to the issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan.