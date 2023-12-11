Nawaz Sharif to visit Karachi on Dec 18 to accelerate election campaign in Sindh

Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings with leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan during the visit.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will reach Karachi on December 18 as the party has decided to accelerate election campaign in Sindh, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings with leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) during the visit. He will also meet PML-N leaders from Sindh.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif, chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Saad Rafique will also accompany Nawaz Sharif during the visit.

