Amir Maqam calls for postponing polls, citing snowfall prediction

Pakistan Pakistan Amir Maqam calls for postponing polls, citing snowfall prediction

Amir Maqam calls for postponing polls, citing snowfall prediction

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 00:00:17 PKT

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Amir Maqam on Sunday called for postponing elections for three to four weeks, citing severe snowfall prediction for Feb 8 next year.

Addressing a press conference, Maqam said that the nation was looking to PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif for redress of their problems and grievances.

He also insisted that the PML-N team comprised capable individuals.

Muqam criticised the former PTI chairman by asking what the PTI founder gave to the country.

On the other hand, he added, Nawaz Sharif had ended load shedding and terrorism in the country.

The PML-N leader claimed that the former PDM coalition government led by the PML-N had saved the country from a possible default. He held the view that if Pakistanis wanted to lead the country on the path of progress, Nawaz Sharif's return to power corridors was imperative.

Muqam also censured PTIP chief Pervez Khattak, saying he was just dreaming and there was no restriction on dreaming.

Muqam recalled that many suicide attacks had targeted him, but he remained undeterred by these threats and was still moving freely among the people.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Lal Muhammad Khan's son Muhammad Naeem Khan has joined the PML-N.