Solangi assures elections to be held on February 8

Pakistan Pakistan Solangi assures elections to be held on February 8

Solangi said the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to issue the election schedule

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 05:07:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday Murtaza said that general elections in the country will be held on February 8, 2024.

Speaking at private television channel programme, he said the growing momentum in the election campaign by the political parties is an evidence of the elections in the country.

The Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to issue the election schedule and all the political parties will be given fifty-four days for electioneering as per the law.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Solangi said some people are raising questions, but the courts have provided justice to all.

He said there should be across the board accountability. He said we are bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Minister said many governments in the democratic history of Pakistan could not complete their tenure. He said the case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been fixed for hearing after four decades. He said we are bound to implement the Supreme Court’s orders.

Answering another question, he said the Advisor on National Security in the PTI government had been making statements for repatriation of the illegal foreign nationals. But now it seems that the former PTI chief indirectly wants to gain the sympathies of the Taliban government and the TTP, which is regrettable.

Replying to another query, the Information Minister said that Public Broadcasters run their affairs on public support as they are public service institutions. However, they need reforms. He said there is a need to upgrade technology of these institutions.

Murtaza Solangi rejected the rumours about privatization of public broadcasters and also ruled out possibility of privatization of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Talking about Pak-China ties, the Information Minister said that China is our strategic partner and our relations with China will be further strengthened.

