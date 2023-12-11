One killed in car, motorcycle collision in Okara

OKARA (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rashly driven car in Okara on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred at the Canal Road near Crown City where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body hospital. The deceased was identified as Sidiq. According to police, car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

