Lahore still most polluted city of the world

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore still most polluted city of the world

The weather forecast shows that there is no chance of rain soon

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 11:48:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore is still the most polluted city of the world with the air quality index (AQI) level of 233 on Sunday.

The AQI was recorded at 175 in Karachi and people are struggling with the breathing problems there.

The AQI level of Indian capital New Delhi was recorded at 178.

According to the WHO, air pollution kills 4.2 million people around the world every year.

Also Read: Lahore is once again most polluted city with AQI level of 284

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.

The weather forecast shows that there is no chance of rain soon in the provincial capital to mitigate the effects of smog.

Read More: No letup in smog, Lahore still among most polluted cities in world

Meanwhile, smog is affecting the health of people, especially the elderly and the children in Lahore. The health experts have advised to wear the face masks while going outside.