Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:14:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The special assistant to the Prime Minister on human rights, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, expressed concern about her husband Yasin Malik being poisoned in an Indian jail, resulting in half of his body being paralysed.

She highlighted the escalating oppression of Kashmiris since August 15, 2019, and shared challenges faced by Yasin Malik's lawyer in meeting him.

Mushaal Mullick also mentioned her efforts in addressing gender discrimination through a digital app for women's issues.

Additionally, she emphasised the human rights violations in Gaza and advocated for awareness in OIC meetings.