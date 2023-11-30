Mullick urges UK lawmakers to play role in halting rights violations in held Kashmir

Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 18:16:44 PKT

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Mullick on Thursday urged British parliamentarians to play a proactive role in halting human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and repealing its draconian laws, including its demographic engineering in the occupied territory.

Mullick attended a meeting of cross-party British Parliamentarians, convened by MP Debbie Abrahams, the APPG chairperson on Jammu & Kashmir, at a virtual platform from London. Besides British lawmakers, members of civil society and human rights organisations also participated in the virtual debate which revolved around the state of human rights affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SAPM briefed the parliamentarians about human rights abuses by the Indian government in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She particularly raised the issue of gross violations of human rights against women and children in the occupied territory.

Mullick urged the international community to take notice of the treatment being meted out to minorities, particularly the Christians and other minority communities under the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] ideology in India.

She said that Kashmiris were deeply concerned over the attempts to alter the demographics of the IIOJK. She said that the world wasn’t paying enough attention to the resolution of this dispute which, according to her, had been lingering on the UN agenda for the past 75 years.

Mullick called upon the international community to uphold international human rights obligations and help implement the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir. She urged the British parliamentarians to play a proactive role in halting human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, repealing India’s draconian laws, including its demographic engineering in the occupied territory.

Mullick said that her husband Yasin Malik, the chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was a political prisoner and had been languishing in the Tihar Jail, India, for years. She told the British lawmakers that their young daughter had been deprived of meeting her own father and she was seriously concerned about the health and well-being of Yasin Malik.

She feared that Yasin Malik would be awarded a death sentence against his appeal scheduled for hearing early next month. She appealed to the UK parliamentarians to raise their concerns over this injustice.

The SAPM thanked the participants for inviting her to speak to the British parliamentarians and human rights activists through the APPG-Kashmir forum. She also thanked them for expressing their solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.