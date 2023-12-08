Fog, smog to engulf plain areas of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fog with smog is likely to blanket plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning hours during the next 24 hours as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter today evening/night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperatures was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -10°C.

