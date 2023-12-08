In-focus

US special envoy on Afghanistan calls on FM Jilani

Pakistan

US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West called on FM Jilani on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The United States Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday.

In the meeting, the foreign minister underscored the importance of collective approaches to promote prosperity and development for the people of Afghanistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with international partners to this end, a Foreign Office statement said.
 

