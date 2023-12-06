52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif being observed today

Pakistan Pakistan 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif being observed today

He was the only person who was decorated with both Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:44:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Wednesday).

He was born on April 28, 1947 in Kunjah village of Gujrat. He was the elder brother of former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif.

Maj Shabbir Sharif was the only person who was decorated with both Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider.

During the Pak-India war of 1971, Major Sharif was ordered to capture a high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks.

The position was defended by Indian infantry, supported by a squadron of tanks.

He captured the area, killing 43 Indian soldiers and destroying four tanks. He and his men also repulsed counterattacks by two enemy battalions.

On December 6, 1971, he embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely.

He was laid to rest in Lahore’s Miani Sahab graveyard.