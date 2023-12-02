Barrister Gohar believes in moving forward

The party chief thanks the former head for reposing trust in him

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Newly elected chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says the party doesn’t have any dispute with anyone.

Speaking to media after becoming the new PTI chief, he said: "We have to take this country forward."

He also thanked the former PTI chief for reposing trust in him and said he (Gohar) would be his representative.

As for elections, he said the party was ready to go into polls with full preparations.

“We’ll win the elections as we have the support of people,” Khan said.

He added that the PTI had rightly proved itself a party who doesn’t believe in the dynastic politics.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar got elected unopposed chairman of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday morning.

Niazullah Niazi, chief election commissioner for PTI’s intra-party elections, told media that all the candidates were elected unopposed.

Omar Ayub Khan is the new secretary general of the party.

Barrister Gohar is a new entrant to the party who came into prominence during the recent legal battles of (now former) PTI chief in courts.

Hailing from Buner district of KP, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan started his legal career in the early 2000s.

He is associated with the law chamber of PPP’s stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan and manages the Islamabad office of the law firm.

Barrister Gohar is a law graduate of Wolverhampton University, UK with an LLM from Washington School of Law, USA.