Barrister Gohar Ali Khan becomes new PTI chief unopposed

Dr Yasmin Rashid got elected as president of Punjab chapter

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:28:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Barrister Gohar Ali Khan got elected as new chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unopposed on Saturday.

Niazullah Niazi, chief election commissioner for PTI’s intra party elections, told media that all the candidates were elected unopposed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid got elected as president of Punjab chapter of the party while Haleem Adil Sheikh became the president of Sindh chapter.

Ali Amin Gandapur and Munir Ahmad Baloch became president of PTI’s KP and Balochistan chapters respectively.

