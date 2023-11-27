Smog, fog likely in plains of Punjab on Tuesday: PMD

Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 23:14:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Smog/fog is likely to prevail in some plains of Punjab in morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the eastern part of the country.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in upper parts while, light rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir and southeast Sindh.