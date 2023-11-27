PM Kakar embarks on bilateral visit to Kuwait on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral visit to the state of Kuwait from Nov 28 to Nov 29.

During his visit, the prime minster will meet Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah, the Foreign Office stated in a press release on Monday.

PM Kakar’s visit will include the signing of various memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration, food security, energy and defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.